How A Viral Ad And Trump Rally Appearance Put A Democrat In The Spotlight

A viral campaign ad and an unexpected appearance at a Donald Trump rally have helped Democratic candidate Scott Colom turn a difficult Senate campaign into a surprisingly close contest in Mississippi.

Colom, who was considered a long-shot candidate, has taken a lead of more than 1,700 votes over Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. With more than 95 per cent of the votes counted, the race remains too close to call.

Mississippi is traditionally a Republican stronghold. Trump won the state by around 23 percentage points in 2024, and it has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate in more than 40 years.

According to The New York Times, a major turning point came in October when a short campaign ad by Colom went viral. The video highlighted Hyde-Smith's response to a local television anchor's question about rising beef prices. She suggested that people had other sources of protein to choose from.

The advert then showed a man grilling burgers, who responded that he would rather choose another senator. The message connected with voters concerned about rising food prices and gave Colom's campaign fresh attention.

The advert also attracted national Democratic support. The Senate Majority PAC invested $2.2 million in the race, while the Democratic Senate campaign organisation contributed another $500,000. Former President Barack Obama recorded an endorsement advert, while Bill Clinton, Kamala Harris and several Democratic senators campaigned for Colom.

An unusual appearance at Trump's rally

Colom also made headlines by attending Trump's rally in support of Hyde-Smith. Rather than avoiding the event, he spoke to people waiting outside, listening to their concerns about healthcare, grocery bills and fuel prices.

The New York Times reported that Colom also took selfies with rally-goers and later said he had won over some Republican voters.

In an interview with CNN, he promised to work towards lower grocery prices, an end to wars and the full release of the Epstein files.

Colom also received strong support from Black voters, who make up around 37 per cent of Mississippi's population. He performed particularly well in predominantly Black counties.

However, the final result could take several more days. Counties can accept certain mailed and provisional ballots until next Tuesday, with certified results due to the state by 13 November.

Mississippi does not have a standard recount process for statewide general elections. The final result is expected to be certified by 3 December.

The unexpectedly close race has put national attention on Mississippi and turned Colom into one of the most talked-about Democratic candidates in the country.