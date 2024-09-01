Hostages 'Brutally Murdered' Shortly Before We Reached Them: Israel

The discovery of the bodies came amidst ongoing combat in Rafah.

The Israeli military announced today that it had discovered the bodies of six hostages in an underground tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. Among the dead were dual citizens, including a US-Israeli and a Russian-Israeli. The Israeli military claimed that the hostages were brutally murdered by Hamas shortly before security forces could reach them.

The hostages, whose identities have been confirmed as Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino, were kidnapped by Hamas militants during their brutal attack on southern Israel on October 7. The attack not only triggered the ongoing war but also led to the kidnapping of 251 individuals, of whom 97 remain captive, including 33 who the Israeli army believes are dead.

"A few hours ago, we informed the families that the bodies of their loved ones had been located by IDF troops in an underground tunnel in Rafah. According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

This is a very difficult morning here in Israel.



Carmel, Ori, Eden, Almog, Alex, Hersh.



Murdered in cold blood by Hamas while in captivity.



May their memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/OAdZg8ZxB2 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 1, 2024

The hostages were reportedly taken alive on October 7, and their bodies were discovered during combat operations in Rafah, approximately one kilometre from a tunnel where another hostage, Farhan Alkadi, had been rescued just days earlier. Hagari claimed that the IDF had been operating under extreme caution, knowing that additional hostages might be held in the area. However, they lacked precise information on the hostages' exact location.

The discovery of the bodies came amidst ongoing combat in Rafah, where IDF troops continued to engage with Hamas fighters.

"This morning, our hearts are broken alongside the families of Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi," Hagari said. "It is impossible to put into words what the hostages have endured in Hamas captivity since October 7th, now 331 days, and what their families have been going through. This morning, this news shakes us all."

Among the six victims, Gat was abducted from the southern Israeli kibbutz community of Beeri and the others, aged between 23 and 32, taken from a music festival near the Gaza border.