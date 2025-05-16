Hong Kong Woman Convicted Of Leaving Dead Baby In Hospital Freezer

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Hong Kong woman has been convicted for abandoning her stillborn baby. The incident occurred in Taiwan at a hospital in 2022. Huang, 25, delivered the stillborn baby boy at 21 weeks of pregnancy.

A Hong Kong woman has been convicted of abandoning her stillborn baby in a hospital freezer in Taiwan and disappearing. The incident took place in 2022 when the woman, identified as Huang, 25, who had moved to the Asian nation to pursue studies a few years back, delivered a stillborn baby.

Huang was only 21 weeks pregnant when she delivered the baby boy at the affiliated hospital of China Medical University in Taichung, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. Shortly after the birth, she placed the baby's dead body in the hospital's freezer.

Afterwards, she called a funeral company and made arrangements for the body to be picked up. She promised to pay the deposit before December 10 that year.

After being on the run, Huang was recently apprehended by the Taiwan police, and the court proceedings started in April.

Also Read | What Happens When AI Systems Are Left Alone? They Build Societies, Study Shows

Huang defends herself

During the court proceedings, Huang pleaded innocence, saying she had no intention of abandoning the corpse. She added that she was unaware of the pregnancy until she sought medical attention for a stomach issue. It was then that the doctors informed her that the fetus had died in utero.

"I was alone and far from home. I had no money and no one to turn to for help. I struggled to even afford food. I had no idea how to handle the arrangements after my baby's death," Huang said.

Huang acknowledged signing a document with the funeral company, but could not understand its contents as she was overcome by grief due to the loss. Her lawyers argued that the stillborn baby should be classified as medical waste rather than a corpse because it was less than 24 weeks old.

The court, however, noted that the dead fetus had developed into a distinct human form, measuring 28 cm in length and weighing 0.345 kg. Despite the extent of Huang's actions, the court imposed a lenient sentence on her, considering her status as an international student facing financial and emotional distress.

Ultimately, the court ruled that Huang would receive a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.