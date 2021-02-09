Hong Kong Media Tycoon Denied Bail In National Security Case

"In the meantime, the respondent is remanded in custody," the ruling added. (File)

Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to stay behind bars as it backed an appeal by prosecutors against granting him bail, in a landmark legal test of Beijing's national security law.

"The appellant's appeal must accordingly be allowed and the judge's decision to grant the respondent bail must be set aside," a panel of judges wrote in their ruling.

"In the meantime, the respondent is remanded in custody," the ruling added.

