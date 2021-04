Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai receives jail term for activism. (File)

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 12 months on Friday over one of the city's biggest ever protests in 2019.

It is the first time the 73-year-old -- who is currently in custody after his arrest under Beijing's sweeping national security law -- has received a sentence for his activism.

