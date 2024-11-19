Advertisement

Hong Kong Jails 45 Pro-Democracy Campaigners In Largest Security Case

The activists were charged after they held an informal poll in 2020 as part of a strategy to win a pro-democracy electoral majority.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Hong Kong Jails 45 Pro-Democracy Campaigners In Largest Security Case
The group's "mastermind" gets the longest sentence of 10 years.
Hong Kong:

A Hong Kong court on Tuesday jailed all 45 defendants convicted in the city's largest trial under its sweeping national security law, with "mastermind" Benny Tai receiving the longest sentence of 10 years.

Tai's jail term is the longest yet handed out under the law, which was imposed by Beijing in 2020 to quash dissent after massive, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests the year before. 

The group, which included figures from across Hong Kong's once-diverse political spectrum, was charged after they held an informal poll in 2020 as part of a strategy to win a pro-democracy electoral majority. 

Along with Tai, pro-democracy politicians Au Nok-hin, Andrew Chiu, Ben Chung and Australian citizen Gordon Ng were singled out as organisers and received sentences of up to seven years three months. 

Forty-seven people were initially charged after they were arrested in January 2021, making this case the largest by number of defendants. 

Two were acquitted in May.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hong Kong, Democracy, Hong Kong Activists
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com