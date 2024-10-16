Hong Kong Busts Deepfake Scam, $46 Million Stolen In Romance Fraud

Globally, there is an increase in online and phone frauds. These frauds frequently include impersonation, emotional manipulation, and promises of quick gains. Deepfake technology has given these schemes a new dimension, resulting in incredibly convincing fake identities and movies.

According to a report by CNN, men had fallen prey to a romance scam that used deepfake artificial intelligence to lure its victims into parting with more than $46 million. In a news conference Monday, Hong Kong police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.

Police said the 21 men and six women were held on charges including conspiracy to defraud following a raid on the gang's alleged operating centre at a 4,000-square-foot industrial unit in the city's Hung Hom district.

As per the report, aged 21 to 34, the suspects were mostly well-educated, with many of them digital media and technology graduates allegedly recruited by the gang after attending local universities, police said. The suspects allegedly worked with IT specialists overseas to build a fake cryptocurrency platform, where the victims were coerced to make investments, police added.

Deepfakes are comprised of realistic fake video, audio, and other content created with the help of AI. The technology is being increasingly adopted by a variety of bad actors, from people wishing to spread convincing disinformation to online scammers.

These scams can have major financial and emotional effects, so it's critical to be aware of the dangers and take precautions.