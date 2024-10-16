Advertisement

Hong Kong Busts Deepfake Scam, $46 Million Stolen In Romance Fraud

The group, targeting men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India, used AI-powered deepfakes to run a fraudulent cryptocurrency platform.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Hong Kong Busts Deepfake Scam, $46 Million Stolen In Romance Fraud
Victims were manipulated into investing more than $46 million.

Globally, there is an increase in online and phone frauds. These frauds frequently include impersonation, emotional manipulation, and promises of quick gains. Deepfake technology has given these schemes a new dimension, resulting in incredibly convincing fake identities and movies.

According to a report by CNN, men had fallen prey to a romance scam that used deepfake artificial intelligence to lure its victims into parting with more than $46 million. In a news conference Monday, Hong Kong police in the Asian financial hub announced the arrests of more than two dozen members of the alleged scam ring, which they say targeted men from Taiwan to Singapore and as far away as India.

Police said the 21 men and six women were held on charges including conspiracy to defraud following a raid on the gang's alleged operating centre at a 4,000-square-foot industrial unit in the city's Hung Hom district.

As per the report, aged 21 to 34, the suspects were mostly well-educated, with many of them digital media and technology graduates allegedly recruited by the gang after attending local universities, police said. The suspects allegedly worked with IT specialists overseas to build a fake cryptocurrency platform, where the victims were coerced to make investments, police added.

Deepfakes are comprised of realistic fake video, audio, and other content created with the help of AI. The technology is being increasingly adopted by a variety of bad actors, from people wishing to spread convincing disinformation to online scammers.

These scams can have major financial and emotional effects, so it's critical to be aware of the dangers and take precautions.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Online Fraud, Deepfakes, Romance Scams, Cryptocurrency, AI Technology, Hong Kong Police, Scam Arrests
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"SCO Can't Be Built On Unilateral Agendas": S Jaishankar Top 5 Quotes In Pakistan
Hong Kong Busts Deepfake Scam, $46 Million Stolen In Romance Fraud
Why Is North Korea Blowing Up Roads, Railways To The South?
Next Article
Why Is North Korea Blowing Up Roads, Railways To The South?
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com