Video Shows Before And After Wildfire Burnt Down Iconic Building In US

A 100-year-old iconic building, housing a Starbucks outlet,was reduced to ashes after a wildfire swept through Southern California and left a trail of devastation. At least five people died, and hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated amid reports of numerous homes and properties burnt to the ground.

Among the casualties was also the historic building commissioned in 1924 in California's Palisades Village - a shopping centre. A video capturing the before-and-after moments of the structure has been shared widely on social media.

The Palisades Village Starbucks is unrecognizable after being ravaged by fire.



'The Business Block' in Pacific Palisades appears to be completely burned down. The Starbucks building was 100 years old, commissioned in 1924.



The fire has reached 11,000 acres, with over a thousand structures destroyed.

An X user posted a picture of the Palisades Starbucks, a century-old beauty before it was ravaged by the devastating fire.

This was the Starbucks across from Palisades Village. The building was 100 years old.

Another user wrote, “The loss of a 100-year-old historic building really puts into perspective how these fires destroy more than just property - they're erasing pieces of California's heritage.”

The loss of a 100-year-old historic building really puts into perspective how these fires destroy more than just property - they're erasing pieces of California's heritage.

“I loved that Starbucks. So heartbreaking,” a comment read.

I loved that Starbucks :( so heart breaking

The fire, now the largest in Los Angeles County, has scorched over 15,800 acres between Malibu and Santa Monica. More than 1.5 lakh individuals remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that the fire destroyed over 1,000 structures, including several key landmarks of the Palisades area.

The upscale outdoor shopping centre, Palisades Village, once home to high-end stores Yves Saint Laurent and Erewhon Market, is now a mere shadow of its former self. While parts of the mall remain, beloved stores such as Serena & Lily, Ralph's Supermarket, and Elyse Walker have been reduced to charred remnants.

Across the street, the entire ‘Business Block' has been burnt, leaving nothing but blackened shells of buildings.

Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. The Pierson Playhouse along Temescal Canyon Road has been consumed by fire, leaving only twisted metal beams in its wake. The nearby Palisades High School has sustained heavy damage, with firefighters still working to contain fires that continue on campus.

The fire has created an apocalyptic landscape. Ashes rain down from the sky, and streets once busy with activity are now eerily quiet. Debris is scattered throughout, with overturned garbage bins lining the abandoned roads.

The fire is now rapidly approaching the iconic Hollywood sign. Buildings along Sunset Boulevard have also been reduced to ruins. A fire chief told the BBC that the blaze was expanding uncontrollably, with “zero” chance of containing it at this stage.