Hiring In Hybrid Job Roles Up By 60%, On-Site Roles Dip: Survey

Companies, in India, are looking to hire employees with more flexibility in work mode as compared to traditional on-site roles. The push to hybrid work mode given by the COVID-19 pandemic has maintained a stable trend even as hiring returned to the pre-pandemic level, revealed data from the professional services network LinkedIn.

While open hybrid job positions have seen a surge of 60 per cent in entry-level roles, year on year, traditional on-site openings have dropped by 10 per cent in comparison to 2022. The change in trend means employees now have greater flexibility of options to choose from without the need to move physically for a particular job.

The findings are based on data comparing the percentage of all jobs—remote, hybrid or on-site— posted on LinkedIn during January-February 2023 versus the same period last year, as reported by LinkedIn.

The report titled 2023 Guide to Kickstarting Your Career showed that product development, human resources (HR), consulting, and military and protective services as the fastest-growing fields for bachelor's degree holders.

Hiring in product management was 48.6 per cent more in 2022 compared to the previous year. HR followed as the second highest growth offering field with 33.7 per cent more hirings. Military & protective services, consulting, and community and social services were the other three fast-growing fields offering jobs to bachelor's degree holders.

The report added that for entry-level jobs design, analytics, and JavaScript were the most preferred skill set.

For bachelor's degree holders, opportunities in roles like risk consultant, investment manager, and finance administrator saw the steepest growth. There has also been a rise in demand for Master of Business Administration graduates for positions like technology associate, catalogue specialist, and business integration analyst.

“It's encouraging to see that despite economic challenges, there are bright spots in today's job market for professionals with diverse educational backgrounds. For those beginning their careers, connecting with the right people, seeking guidance from industry experts, and following company pages can play a significant role in finding your way,” says Nirajita Banerjee, career expert and India senior managing editor (news and communities), LinkedIn.

Job opportunities were also on the rise in administrative and support services, accommodation, and financial services industries, even for those without a bachelor's degree.