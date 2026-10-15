"Growing Anti-India Hate": Centre On US Teen's Hindu Temple Shooting Plot

India has reacted strongly and expressed concern over the alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the United States. Calling the plot "racist and anti-Hindu", the External Affairs Ministry said that incident is very disturbing.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the United States for plotting an attack to "potentially target" a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area in Illinois, Chicago. According to authorities, Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested after a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideologies and containing references to violence against people of "Indian descent" was recovered from his possession following an investigation into an alleged mass shooting plot.

"We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him," Jaiswal added.

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Pointing out to growing racist hostility and anti-India hate, New Delhi has called for zero tolerance to such incidents.

"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," Jaiswal added.

MEA statement also hoped that the US authorities will probe the matter and ensure justice.

"We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents."

Police started the probe against Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier from Palatine, after another person reported him for planning a mass shooting. Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document outlining an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting, along with images depicting a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour, and other tactical equipment and accessories with the person who reported him.

The suspect had allegedly told his Taco Bell co-workers that Sunday was going to be "a special day." Investigators said Paporakis called one coworker earlier in the day on Sunday, saying that his gun had jammed and he left "super fast" without being seen.