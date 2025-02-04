Hidden Mud Volcano Under The Arctic Ocean Full Of Life, Say Scientists

A mud volcano, deep beneath the icy waters of the Barents Sea, is flourishing with marine life, scientists have confirmed. The Borealis Mud Volcano, 400 metres below the surface, continuously releases methane-rich fluids, creating a unique deep-sea ecosystem that researchers now believe serves as a sanctuary for vulnerable species. The Barents Sea is in the Arctic Ocean, north of Norway and Russia.

The Borealis Mud Volcano was discovered in 2023 by scientists from UiT – The Arctic University of Norway using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called Aurora. The ROV captured high-resolution footage and collected samples, showing the seafloor around the volcano covered with carbonate deposits. This suggests that methane has been seeping from the site for thousands of years.

Unlike regular volcanoes that erupt with lava, mud volcanoes release mud, gases, and water from beneath the Earth's crust. The methane-rich environment at Borealis has created a unique ecosystem where marine life has adapted and is thriving.

Despite its extreme environment, the Borealis Mud Volcano is teeming with life. ROV footage and samples revealed a variety of marine creatures, including anemones, tube-dwelling worms called serpulidae, sea slugs (nudibranchs), and small hydroid colonies clinging to the volcano's crust. Sparse octocoral colonies, which usually thrive in deep-sea habitats, were also observed.

The carbonate formations around the volcano serve as both a habitat and a refuge from bottom trawling, offering feeding grounds for fish. Scientists recorded large schools of saithe, spotted wolffish, and various redfish species, including the endangered Atlantic redfish, which has been severely overfished and is currently protected under a fishing moratorium.

However, not all findings were positive. Researchers also spotted abandoned fishing gear tangled around the jagged carbonate rocks, evidence of human activity encroaching on this fragile ecosystem.

“Borealis is an oasis where different species can thrive and flourish,” said study lead author Giuliana Panieri, a professor at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Scientists are calling the Borealis Mud Volcano a “de facto sanctuary” for endangered species, emphasising the need for conservation efforts. Preserving this unique ecosystem, they argue, is crucial for maintaining marine biodiversity and understanding how geology, geochemistry, and biology interact in deep-sea environments.

The discovery has broader implications for oceanic research. “The Arctic seabed plays an important role in oil and gas extraction activities and the emerging deep-sea mining industry,” Ms Panieri noted. Studying natural methane emissions like those from the Borealis Mud Volcano can also provide insights into climate regulation, as methane is a potent greenhouse gas.