Hezbollah Vows 'Increase' In Attacks On Israel After Commander's Death

A top Hezbollah official vowed Wednesday that the group would step up its attacks on Israel, after its arch-foe killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the day before.

"We will increase the intensity, strength, quantity and quality of our attacks," said Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine, speaking at the funeral of commander Taleb Sami Abdallah, who was killed in the Israeli strike on Tuesday.

