No Israeli Troops Have Entered Lebanon, Says Hezbollah Media Chief

The head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said on Tuesday that no Israeli troops have entered Lebanese territory, and warned that the group's strikes on Tel Aviv hours earlier were "only the beginning".

In a written statement to Reuters, Afif said Hezbollah had not engaged in "direct ground clashes" with Israeli troops, but that it would be ready to do so.

