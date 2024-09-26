Advertisement

"Hezbollah Doesn't Want You To Watch This Video": Israel Defence Forces' Post

"For the last 20 years, Hezbollah built its terror network within population centres in Lebanon," the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said

IDF said it launched precise intelligence-based strikes on hundreds of Hezbollah targets
New Delhi:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a video explaining its strikes deep inside Lebanon where it alleged Hezbollah had hidden weapons in populated areas.

The IDF said Hezbollah has been hiding weapons inside Lebanese homes.

"For the last 20 years, Hezbollah built its terror network within population centres in Lebanon - primarily throughout southern Lebanon, an area that they turned almost entirely into a launch pad to attack Israel," the IDF said.

"Hezbollah doesn't want you to watch this video. And they really don't want you to share it," it said in the video posted on X.

The IDF's video is being seen as an effort to ward off criticism over attacks in populated areas in Lebanon.

"The IDF has launched a defensive operation against the Hezbollah terror organisation by conducting precise intelligence-based strikes on hundreds of Hezbollah targets. Our goal is to thwart imminent attacks planned by Hezbollah who intended to use the very weapons that we destroyed - at Israeli homes," the IDF said.

"Our goal is to make sure that Israeli families can safely and securely return to their homes," it said.

In the latest strikes today, Israel bombed a Hezbollah commander's location in Beirut's southern suburbs, a source close to the group told news agency AFP, as Israel's army announced it was carrying out precision raids in the Lebanese capital.

"An Israeli strike targeted a Hezbollah commander," the security source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. It is the fourth such attack targeting Hezbollah commanders in the area in a week.

