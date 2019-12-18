Here Are 3 Major Changes In Permit For Mount Everest Climbers In Nepal

Nepal proposed changes to Mount Everest permit process after the deaths of 11 climbers

Here are the changes in the Mount Everest permit process:

Climbers must submit proof of having scaled at least one 6,500-metre peak in Nepal. Critics argue limiting the provision to Nepal makes no sense. Climbers must produce a certificate of good health. Critics say it is easy to forge such certificates or find a compliant doctor. Guides must have three years of experience organising high-altitude climbs. Critics say so many Sherpas can claim such experience that virtually all outfitters will qualify.



