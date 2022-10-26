'Helped Bury Bodies': Woman Claims Father Killed 70 Women Over 30 Years

Many of the victims were buried in the nearly 100-foot well. (File)

A horror story rivaling the likes of Jeffery Dahmer and Ted Bundy has emerged out of Iowa in the United States where a woman claims that her father killed nearly 70 women over the course of 30 years. The chilling allegation does not end there as she further said that it was her siblings and her who helped him bury them, media reports said.

"I know where the bodies are buried," Lucy Studey told Newsweek, as cadaver dogs pinpointed suspected human remains at the spots she identified.

She alleged that her father, Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at the age of 75, would make her and her siblings use a wheelbarrow or toboggan to transport the bodies either to a well or a nearby hill. As he dumped the bodies into the well, they would pile dirt and lye on top, she said.

Many of the victims were buried in the nearly 100-foot well, clothed and wearing jewelry, Lucy Studey said adding that her father kept gold teeth as trophies.

Further investigation is underway to determine the legitimacy of her claims. However, two cadaver dogs taken to the site had "hits" indicating the possible existence of decomposing remains in the area of the well, Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope told the Des Moines Register.

"Right now, we don't even have a bone. According to the dogs, this is a very large burial site," Mr Aistrope said.

Law enforcement authorities believe that Donald Studey lured women - most of them sex workers or transients picked up in nearby Omaha, Nebraska - to his five acres of forested hills and farmland before killing them, Newsweek reported.

If proven, Donald Dean Studey would become among the most prolific serial killers in American history. Jeffery Dahmer, a serial killer-cannibal, had a total of 17 victims before he got caught and Ted Bundy has a suspected count of over 36 victims.

"All I want is to get these sites dug up, and to bring closure for people and to give these women a proper burial," Lucy Studey said. The next step would be to use sonar where the land allows it, then dig the sites to search for human remains.