Heiress's Family Fights To Block Husband From Inheriting Rs 45 Crore Fortune In UK

Donald McPherson had denied the murder of Paula Leeson in 2017.

The family of a wealthy heiress, who tragically drowned in a swimming pool, has initiated a legal effort to prevent her husband from obtaining her substantial 4.4 million pounds (Rs 45,8121840) fortune, according to The Metro.

Donald McPherson, the husband, was acquitted of murder charges in 2021 due to insufficient evidence. However, the family insists on a judicial ruling affirming his involvement in the death to disqualify him from benefiting from her will and assets. McPherson had taken out multiple life insurance policies before his wife's demise, potentially gaining 3.5 million pounds, as reported by the news outlet.

Allegations of financial distress and a history of criminal offences further complicate the case. Lesley Anderson KC, representing the family, argues that the heiress likely entered the water unconscious, pointing to suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

Prosecutors previously suggested the death was a premeditated act disguised as an accident. The couple's lavish wedding and intertwined business ventures add layers to the story.

The family's lawyer, Lesley Anderson KC, said that Ms Leeson must have been unconscious before she got in the water.

Ms Leeson was 5 feet, 5 inches tall and allegedly drowned in the pool that was under 4ft deep, even though she could swim and was otherwise healthy.

"Essentially, our case is that Paula must have been unconscious when she went into the water; otherwise, her natural reaction would be to stand up to save herself. Therefore, she must have gone into the water unconscious. We do say it probably was a choke hold or a neck hold."

McPherson denies any wrongdoing in his late wife's death as the legal proceedings unfold.