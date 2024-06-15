US First Lady Defends Joe Biden After Donald Trump's Jibe Over His Age

The First Lady said she sees Joe Biden's "vigour, energy, passion every single day."

US First Lady Jill Biden claimed President Joe Biden's age was an asset during a visit to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday. In her speech on the ‘Seniors for Biden' campaign tour, Jill Biden said that the election “isn't about age,” noting that President Biden is 81 and Donald Trump is 78, making them "essentially the same age", CNN reported.

Donald Trump has made Joe Biden's advancing age one of his main campaign rallying points, trying to position himself as an energetic alternative to the sometimes unsteady 81-year-old Democratic incumbent.

Jill Biden described the president as a "healthy, wise 81-year-old ready to work for you every day."

"Joe isn't one of the most effective presidents of our lives in spite of his age, but because of it,” Jill Biden said, claiming that the elections were about the “character of the person leading our country.”

The First Lady said she sees Joe Biden's “vigour, energy, passion every single day.”

Her remarks come after concerns about President Biden's age. During a Juneteenth concert at the White House, he appeared momentarily disoriented, standing straight and staring while others danced and sang.

Pay close attention to Joe Biden's hands in this video! pic.twitter.com/C5r0ceTNnX — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 12, 2024

Another incident at the recent G7 summit in Italy showed President Biden seeming to wander off in a different direction, leading Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni to guide him back.

The ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER had to step in and stop Joe Biden from wandering off today



This guy is a TOTAL EMBARRASSMENT on the world stage



He's totally gone pic.twitter.com/BzAIVw1J1i — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 13, 2024

On ‘The View' last month, Jill Biden compared her husband with Donald Trump, calling the latter someone who “can't put a sentence together.”

"So you have two choices: You have my husband Joe, who you all know, who has integrity, he's strong, he's steady, he's a leader. He's smart. He's energetic — or you have chaos," she said.

Jill Biden began a three-day campaign tour on June 13, visiting Wisconsin, Minnesota, California, Nevada and Arizona. The “Seniors for Biden” initiative aims to engage voters aged 65 and older with events like pickleball, bingo, pancake breakfasts and ice cream socials.