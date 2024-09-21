'Have 6 Months': Indian Man Diagnosed With Cancer In US, Seeks H-1B Guidance

Representational Image

An Indian-origin H-1B visa holder, diagnosed with terminal blood cancer, has reached out on social media seeking advice to secure his family's future. The man resides in the US with his wife (on a dependent H-4 visa) and their US-born daughter. He has sought help on the Facebook group ‘SOS Global Indians USA Solutions & Networking For Indians In US' as an anonymous user.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

“I have been diagnosed with blood cancer and have 6 months left. I am here on H1B, living with my wife (dependent visa) and a daughter born in the US. Is there any chance that they could continue living here after I am gone and not have to move to India? Want to have a future for them here,” he wrote.

A primary concern for him is how his wife can continue to stay and work in the US after his death. Many users in the group responded with support.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Indian-American visa podcaster Rahul Menon offered potential ways for the wife to remain in the US.

One option is for her to switch to her own H-1B visa, although this is limited to a filing window in April and requires finding an employer willing to sponsor her, which can be difficult given the high number of applicants.

Another possibility is applying for a cap-exempt H-1B visa through nonprofit organisations, but this limits her job opportunities.

Mr Menon also suggested that the wife could start a degree programme and apply for an F-1 student visa. This option may place additional financial strain as F-1 visas do not permit supplemental income.