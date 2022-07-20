'Hasta La Vista, Baby', Says Boris Johnson After Final Parliament Address

"And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Boris Johnson said. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a round of applause from members of his Conservative Party after he finished addressing parliament at his last appearance during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

"We've helped, I've helped, get this country through a pandemic and help save another country from barbarism. And frankly, that's enough to be going on. Mission largely accomplished," Johnson said.

"I want to thank everybody here and hasta la vista, baby."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)