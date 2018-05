Harvey Weinstein had earlier surrendered at the Manhattan Precinct in New York

Harvey Weinstein will enter a plea of "not guilty" to charges of rape and a criminal sex act against two women in 2013 and 2004, his defense lawyer said Friday."Mr Weinstein will enter a plea of not guilty," Ben Brafman told reporters outside the Manhattan court where his disgraced Hollywood mogul client briefly appeared before a judge to post bail. "We intend to move very quickly to dismiss these charges. We believe that they are constitutionally flawed. We believe that they are not factually supported by the evidence."