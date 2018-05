Harvey Weinstein Bail Set At $1 Million Cash, Ordered To Wear GPS Monitor Under the previously agreed bail package,Harvey Weinstein's travel will be restricted to New York and the neighboring state of Connecticut, and he has agreed to surrender his passport.

Harvey Weinstein had today surrendered at the Manhattan Precinct in New York Washington: was arraigned on rape and sex crime charges in Manhattan court Friday with bail set at $1 million cash and was ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device.



Under the previously agreed bail package, Weinstein's travel will be restricted to New York and the neighboring state of Connecticut, and he has agreed to surrender his passport. The case has been adjourned until July 30.





Harvey Weinstein was arraigned on rape and sex crime charges in Manhattan court Friday with bail set at $1 million cash and was ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device. Under the previously agreed bail package, Weinstein's travel will be restricted to New York and the neighboring state of Connecticut, and he has agreed to surrender his passport. The case has been adjourned until July 30.