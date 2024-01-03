Harvard University Chief Quits, Cites 'Racial Animus' In Resignation Letter

"Harvard President Claudine Gay will resign Tuesday afternoon, the report said.

The president of Harvard University said Tuesday that she had faced threats to her safety and "racial animus" as she resigned following criticism of her handling of the US college's Israel-Hamas war response and plagiarism allegations.

"It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor... and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus," wrote Gay, Harvard's first Black leader.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)