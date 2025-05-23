Harvard Sues Trump Administration For Barring Enrolment Of Foreign Students

Harvard University on Friday decided to sue the Trump administration against its decision to revoke its eligibility to enrol international students.

In a statement, Harvard President Dr Alan M Garber condemned the "unlawful and unwarranted action", and said the Ivy League university has filed a legal petition for a restraint order on the revocation.

"We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action. It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams," Mr Garber said.

"We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars. The Harvard International Office will provide periodic updates as new information becomes available," he added.

