6 Conditions, 72 Hours: What Harvard Has To Do To Keep Foreign Students

US President Donald Trump on Thursday revoked Harvard University's authority to enroll international students under a federal government scheme called the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). But, with a condition - or six. The Ivy League can still reverse the government's ban and enroll foreign students - if they fulfill Trump's conditions within 72 hours.

These conditions include Harvard submitting all records (electronic records, audio or video footage) regarding illegal, dangerous, or violent activities by a non-immigrant student enrolled in the university in the last five years. The Ivy League University should also submit all records, whether official or informal, regarding threats to other students or university personnel, or deprivation of rights of other classmates or university personnel by a non-immigrant student enrolled in the university.

It also ordered the Ivy League to submit all disciplinary records of all non-immigrant students and the audio or video footage of any protest activity involving a non-immigrant student on a Harvard University campus in the last five years.

"If Harvard would like the opportunity of regaining Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification before the upcoming academic school year, you must provide all of the information within 72 hours," the US government said.

Over 6,000 international students enrolled at Harvard during the 2024-2025 academic year, representing 27.3 per cent of the student body, the university said. According to Harvard's records, between 500 and 800 Indian students and scholars are enrolled each year across its various schools and departments. As of now, 788 Indian students are currently studying at Harvard, most in graduate-level programmes.

The Trump administration sent a letter to Harvard putting a ban on the university's ability to enroll international students amid an ongoing investigation into the university by the Department of Homeland Security.

"This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus. It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

She added that Harvard has "lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law".

What Harvard said

Shortly after receiving the letter, Harvard slammed the Trump administration and called the move "unlawful".

According to Harvard, the US government's move is a retaliatory action that threatens "serious harm" to the university.

"We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard's ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University - and this nation - immeasurably. We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission," Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said in a statement.