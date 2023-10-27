Hamas 'Wages War From Hospitals' In Gaza, Says Israel Army

"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. (File)

The Israeli army Friday accused Hamas of using hospitals in the Gaza Strip as operational centres for directing attacks against Israel, as the war rages in the Palestinian territory.

"Hamas wages war from hospitals" in Gaza, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists, adding that the Islamist group was also using fuel stored in these facilities for carrying out its operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)