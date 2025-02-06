Hamas Tortured, Executed Gay Members Who Raped Israeli Hostages

Hamas reportedly tortured and executed its own members who allegedly had same-sex relations, secret documents from the Palestinian group revealed. According to a report, several members of the Hamas group raped male Israeli victims during the October 7, 2023, attack in which at least 1,200 people were killed. The crimes were reportedly committed with the Israeli men who were held captive by Hamas following the attack as well.

Hamas had a list of recruits who failed to comply with its "morality checks" by engaging in homosexuality - for which they paid a "heavy price", reported the New York Post.

According to the report, the "crimes" were allegedly committed by 94 recruits of Hamas. These included charges of lumping together "homosexual conversations, flirting with girls without a legal relationship and sodomy". The documents also revealed allegations of child rape and torture.

One of the allegations reportedly mentioned: "He (one of the Hamas members) constantly curses God". Another said, "He has romantic relationships on Facebook...He is behaviourally and morally deviant".

It is not clear as to what exactly happened with the recruits identified as "unacceptable" to Hamas.

Homosexuality is illegal in Gaza and can result in years of prison or death.

A former Hamas commander, Mahmoud Ishtiwi, was executed in 2016 for allegedly having same-sex relations. He was shot by three bullets to his chest, almost a year after the Hamas imprisoned and tortured him by hanging the former commander by his limbs, the report said.