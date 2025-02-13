Advertisement

Hamas Says It Does Not Want Gaza Ceasefire To Collapse

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Thursday it did not want the Gaza ceasefire agreement to collapse. Mediators are exerting pressure for the deal to be fully implemented,

Mediators are exerting pressure for the deal to be fully implemented, ensure Israel abides by a humanitarian protocol and resume exchanges of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel on Saturday, Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has called up military reservists to brace for a possible re-eruption of war in Gaza if Hamas fails to meet a Saturday deadline to free further Israeli hostages.

