Hamas Says It Accepts Gaza Truce Proposal Of Egypt, Qatar

Hamas said on Monday that it had accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.

The Islamist faction said in a statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence chief of its acceptance of their proposal.

There were no immediate details over what the agreement entailed.

