Hamas Says Gaza War Death Count Hits 11,240

Gaza's Hamas government said the death toll from the ongoing war reached 11,240 on Monday, after more than five weeks of fighting between Israel and Hamas militants.

Among the dead were 4,630 children and 3,130 women, the government said, with another 29,000 people wounded.

Separately, the Hamas-run health ministry said there were dozens of bodies on the streets of northern Gaza, where the heaviest fighting was raging, saying ambulances were coming under Israeli fire when they tried to retrieve them.

