Hamas Returns Remains of 3 Hostages, Israel Confirms

The Israeli military said on Sunday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of three hostages from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, three coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip,' the military said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)