Hamas Returns Remains of 3 Hostages, Israel Confirms

Of the 28 bodies Hamas is supposed to return, it has so far returned 17.

Gaza truce, brokered by US President Donald Trump took effect on 10 October.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that the Red Cross had taken possession of the remains of three hostages from Gaza as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, three coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip,' the military said.

