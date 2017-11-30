Gunmen Kill 1, Wound 4 At Mosque Attack In Islamabad

Gunmen killed one person and wounded at least four others outside a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, police said Wednesday, days after an Islamist protest ended in the city. The firing erupted as people left the Bab-ul-Ilm mosque following evening prayers in Islamabad's I-8 sector."Two gunmen approached a water cooler installed outside the mosque's main gate and filled their glasses with water, then opened fire indiscriminately on people as they came out," local police official Qasim Ahmad told AFP.He said the gunmen arrived on foot and then ran away after the shooting, disappearing into a nearby greenbelt.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.Shiites make up roughly 20 percent of Pakistan's 200 million people.Attacks by Sunni hardliners against the minority group, along with other sectarian violence, have claimed thousands of lives in the country over the past decade. However sectarian attacks in the capital are rare.The shooting comes days after a military-brokered deal ended weeks-long anti-blasphemy protests in Islamabad that saw seven killed and hundreds wounded in clashes with police.