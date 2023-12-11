'GTA6 Stole My Face': 'Florida Joker' Demands $2 Million From Rockstar Games For Trailer Reference

The release of the GTA 6 trailer broke the previous record for most views

Florida 'Joker,' whose mugshot gained widespread attention due to his facial tattoos, has alleged that Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto video game series, utilized his appearance in the trailer for the latest version. He is now demanding $2 million from Rockstar Games for allegedly using his likeness in GTA 6 without consent.

The release of the GTA 6 trailer broke the previous record for most views of a non-music video in its first 24 hours on YouTube. It garnered more than 93 million, according to Variety.

Soon after the trailer launch, viewers noticed that a scene featuring an alligator walking into a convenience store, and another where police chase a naked man. Florida Joker a.k.a Lawrence Sullivan in a video on TikTok claimed that a tattooed man that features in the videos is based on him.

Mr Sullivan's mugshot went viral in 2017 when Miami police arrested him for pointing a gun at passing vehicles. In his latest video on TikTok, he tells viewers that anyone who doesn't see the resemblance between himself and the tattooed man in the trailer is "out your goddamn nuggets".

Update: Florida Joker is now demanding $2 million from Rockstar Games for using his appearance: “Y'all took my likeness, y'all took my life.” https://t.co/XZA2hZu8Fwpic.twitter.com/9fQgmRqYWn — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 9, 2023

He adds, "GTA we got to talk. If not, you got to give me like a mil(lion) or two." In the video, Sullivan points to a photo of his mugshot next to a screenshot of the trailer showing a game character with similar face tattoos.

He says, "Florida Joker ain't having that. Y'all took my likeness. Y'all took my life. That's me. That's the person they got their inspiration from. That's me."

As yet, no update from either Rockstar or Sullivan confirms either party has reached out, or if a compromise has been made.




