GTA 6 To Introduce First-Ever Female Playable Character. What We Know

Rockstar Games confirmed in 2022 that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is actively in development. However, the game's journey wasn't without a hitch, as Rockstar faced a major leak that exposed more details than they had intended to reveal at that point. In response, the company not only acknowledged GTA 6's development but also confirmed several other aspects that had been long-rumored.

GTA 6 Platforms:

The latest leaks strongly suggest that GTA 6 will be exclusive to new-gen hardware, indicating a release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while the prospect of a release on PS4 or Xbox One seems improbable given the anticipated release timeline.

GTA 6: Lucia

GTA 6 will also include the franchise's first-ever playable female character named Lucia. Lucia is a Hispanic woman of Latin American origin, about 5'3" tall, in her late 20s or early 30s, and is in a relationship with Jason. Lucia has an interesting backstory; she has a history of being in jail and fled to Vice City before the events of the game. Additionally, it appears she's a skilled hacker, adding an exciting dimension to her character.

GTA 6 Release Date:

The release date of GTA 6 remains uncertain, and it seems that fans might have to wait for a few more years before getting their hands on the highly anticipated game. According to insights from a GTA insider named 'Tez2,' the current focus appears to be on a potential release in 2024. To meet this timeline, there's speculation that developers might consider making the difficult decision of trimming certain aspects of the game to ensure it hits the targeted release window. This suggests that the development process might involve some tough choices to bring GTA 6 to players in the coming years.

GTA 6 Map:

According to Bloomberg, the eagerly awaited GTA 6 is expected to have a primary setting in a fictional take on Miami and its nearby regions, highly resembling Vice City within the GTA universe. What sets this installment apart is its plan for evolution and growth over time. This means the game will continuously introduce new cities and regions as it progresses, possibly offering additional story content, expanding the map, and introducing new visitable locations. These updates could be part of an ongoing expansion, potentially serving as a successor to the popular GTA Online. This dynamic approach is poised to keep players engaged and the virtual world ever-evolving.