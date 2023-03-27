Grimes Changes Name Of Her And Elon Musk's Daughter From Exa Dark To...

The pair's daughter was born via surrogate in December 2021

Musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, recently revealed that she has changed the name of her daughter she shares with tech billionaire Elon Musk. Notably, the 35-year-old Canadian musician shares two children with Twitter CEO-- son X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X), and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (nicknamed Y).

In a tweet on March 24, Grimes posted a side-by-side picture of her and her daughter, twinning in red and captioned the tweet as 'Y C' with a dragon emoji in the middle. She also wrote that while she and Musk typically do not share images of their daughter to protect her privacy, she posted this image as the child looked "fairly unrecognizable" in it.

Fans soon thronged to the comment section to inquire about the child's name.

In a follow-up tweet, she confirmed that her daughter's name had been changed. She said that Exa used to go by Y for short, but she has since decided that it is her new name. She also explained that the child's name is meant to represent ''curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.''

"She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such," Grimes wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Notably, the pair's daughter was born via surrogate in December 2021, which Grimes accidentally revealed in a Vanity Fair profile after the writer heard the baby's cries in the background, as per an Independent report.

Previously, the couple had run into trouble over their son's unusual name. Their first son, born in 2020, was initially named X Æ A-12 but was later tweaked to X Æ A-Xii as California law forbids the use of numbers in a legal name.

Mr Musk reportedly has five sons from a previous marriage.