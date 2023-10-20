Greta Thunberg's 'Stand With Gaza' Post Draws Social Media Backlash

Great Thunberg carrying "stand with Gaza" poster.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined the calls for a Gaza ceasefire. She has expressed solidarity with Palestine and Gaza.

She has also shared a picture of herself holding a sign that reads, "Stand with Gaza." In the pic, we can see other campaigners with signs that read, "Free Palestine," "This Jew stands with Palestine," and "Climate justice now!"

“Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” the text attached to the post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

Ms Thunberg received support from some in the comments, while others expressed their disappointment because she did not express support for Israel in her statement.

A user commented, “Ask yourself what do you know about this conflict which is many centuries old? Is your topic climate or are you on your way to become a "professional protester" for any cause in the world? You and the others on that picture have been lured into an emotional trap created by pretty smart and also pretty evil people whose faces you have never seen and likely never will.” He continued, “Huge mistake @GretaThunberg - a really big one. You and the movement you have created will likely not recover from actions like this one. You've lost it all and that is very unfortunate as you started with good intentions and some success.”

Another added, “The world needs to know that you posted NOTHING on the day 1,400 Jews were butchered just because they are Jews. How come you support Hamas Isis?”

“I scrolled down and couldn't find a condemnation of Hamas' brutal massacre, leading to 1400 dead Israelis in one day. Anything? @GretaThunberg,” read a comment.

The Israel-Gaza war has tragically resulted in the loss of over 4,000 Palestinian lives due to Israeli bombardment.