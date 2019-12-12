Greta Thunberg Should 'Chill,' Go To Movies, Says Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg called upon world leaders to stop using creative PR to avoid real action on climate change

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.