Greta Thunberg Should 'Chill,' Go To Movies, Says Donald Trump

Washington:
US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed Time magazine's naming of Greta Thunberg as 2019 Person of the Year, saying the climate activist should "chill" and go see a movie.
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he tweeted.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)