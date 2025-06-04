Green Card Holders Banned From Buying Land? What Ohio's New Bill Means

Ohio lawmakers have proposed two bills that could ban foreign nationals and some green card holders from owning land in large parts of the state.

The proposed laws, House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 88, if passed, would restrict land purchases within 40 km of military bases and key infrastructure like water plants, gas lines, and power stations.

The bills are part of a national push to curb foreign land ownership over security concerns. If passed, they would prevent people from so-called "foreign adversary" countries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela, from buying property near sensitive sites. The ban would also apply to foreign-owned companies and, in some cases, lawful permanent residents.

"We owe it to our citizens to be vigilant & until federal legislation passes, it's up to states to keep our power stations, water treatment, facilities, gas pipelines, rails & military installations safe from foreign espionage & surveillance," said Representative Angela King, who co-sponsored the bill with Rep Roy Klopfenstein.

Green card holders who already own property in these zones would be allowed to keep it. Earlier versions of the Senate bill would have required them to sell within two years, a provision that was later dropped.

Senator Terry Johnson, who sponsored the Senate version, said the goal was to shield American land from those who "seek to destroy the American way of life," The Ohio Capital-Journal reported.

The legislation tasks the Ohio Secretary of State with maintaining a list of restricted entities and updating it every six months.

Critics argue the bills are overly broad and could discriminate against immigrants, especially from Asia. "They are targeting all of civilisation," said Vincent Wang, chair of the Asian American Coalition of Ohio, as per State News. "We must call out this (as) a racist agenda."

Opponents, including lawmakers, civil rights groups, and community members, packed a Senate committee hearing last Tuesday. Over 230 people submitted testimony against the bill, calling it unconstitutional and xenophobic.

"Imagine somebody who risked their life, escaped North Korea and ended up in Ohio," said Xu Lu, a US citizen and professor from Findlay. "This bill will tell them they do not belong here."

"You are telling people they are not American enough, no matter how hard they try," said 14-year-old Melody Miao of Oxford, testifying that she grew up pledging allegiance to the US flag and memorising the Bill of Rights.

Democrats like Rep Munira Abdullahi (D-Columbus) warned the bills may hurt immigrants trying to build a life in the state. "This is not addressing a national security concern," Abdullahi said. "This is a bill that is signifying hate."

Legal experts from the ACLU also warned of swift lawsuits if the bills become law. "It is fundamentally wrong, it is profoundly unfair, and it is fueled by racial animus," said ACLU lobbyist Gary Daniels.

The bills are modelled on similar laws passed in states like Florida and Texas. In 2023, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine vetoed similar land ownership restrictions, although he did approve a measure banning foreign adversaries from buying agricultural land.

As of now, neither HB 1 nor SB 88 has been scheduled for a vote.