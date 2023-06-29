'Great Day For US': Trump On Ban On Use Of Race In University Admissions

"Our greatest minds must be cherished," Donald Trump said.

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday hailed a "great day for America" after the Supreme Court banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions.

"This is the ruling everyone was waiting and hoping for and the result was amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world," claimed Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House, on his Truth Social platform.

"Our greatest minds must be cherished and that's what this wonderful day has brought. We're going back to all merit-based -- and that's the way it should be!", Trump said.

