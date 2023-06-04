Grammy-Nominated DJ Paul Oakenfold Sued For Sexual Harassment By Ex-Personal Assistant: Report

The woman is now seeking damages from five claims in excess of $25,000.

Grammy-nominated DJ and Swordfish soundtrack composer Paul Oakenfold has been accused of sexual harassment and workplace violations by a former personal assistant, New York Post reported. The lawsuit was filed Friday in LA Superior Court by Jane Roe, a 24-year-old woman.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Deadline, the British trance DJ is accused of exposing and touching himself in front of the then-23-year-old staffer four times on four different dates while she worked as his personal assistant in his home.

She alleged that two management companies run by Mr. Oakenfold, along with manager Paul Stepanek and other unnamed individuals violated her employment rights. The woman is now seeking damages from five claims in excess of $25,000.

As per the suit, Ms. Roe was hired by New Frequency in October 2022 and was assigned to work as a personal assistant to Oakenfold for $20 an hour.

On the very first day, Mr. Oakenfold allegedly cornered her and masturbated purposefully in her view when they were alone in his home. On one date in November 2022, the DJ allegedly did so four times in a single day. He also allegedly once performed the act in her vehicle, and ''spread his legs wide, and proceeded to masturbate with plaintiff only inches away'', according to the filing.

When she complained about the incident to management on November 29, 2022, she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement two days later. She was also allegedly prevented from returning to work when she did not sign the agreement and was allegedly threatened with firing.

The plaintiff eventually signed the NDA, though she did so ''under duress'', according to the court filing. Though she was allowed to work, she was not assigned to Mr. Oakenfold, but to other clients and her ''hours were dramatically reduced.''

In March 2023, she was eventually laid off for what court papers called ''a lack of work.''

''Defendants terminated Plaintiff not for any legitimate reason, but in retaliation for Plaintiff's complaints about the aforementioned sexual harassment, in violation of the law,'' the lawsuit states.

Notably, the popular DJ has mixed tracks for stars such as Britney Spears, U2, and the Rolling Stones.



