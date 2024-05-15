Google's Gemini AI Gets Upgrade With Exciting New Features: See Here

Representational Image

Google's Gemini AI has received a major update and with that, it has got a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) products, from search and chat features to AI hardware for cloud customers.

While some features are still in testing or limited to developers, they offer insights into Google's AI strategy and revenue streams.

Google's annual I/O developer conference started on Tuesday with a keynote address by CEO Sundar Pichai, who highlighted Gemini, Google's advanced AI model, getting upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, to power key services like Search, Photos, Workspace, and Android, aiming to make AI more useful for everyone.

Google Gemini AI: Updated Features

1. Google's new Gemini 1.5 Pro is now capable of handling even more data. The tool can now summarise up to 1,500 pages of text uploaded by users, making it easier to process large volumes of information.

2. Google introduced a new Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model, designed for smaller tasks like shortening/summarising conversations and captioning media. This model offers a cost-effective solution for users with simpler data needs.

3. Gemini's translation capabilities have been upgraded and it is now available in 35 languages for developers worldwide.

4. Google plans to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android phones, making it a potential competitor to Apple's Siri on iPhones.

Google also announced that Gmail is set to receive upgraded AI capabilities through Gemini. With Gemini powering Gmail, users will notice a new feature allowing them to ask the AI chatbot to summarise specific emails in their inbox. This advancement promises to streamline email management and improve productivity for Gmail users.

Google Gemini AI: Features related to Gmail

1. Gemini can now summarise emails for users, acting like CliffsNotes for your inbox. For example, if you ask Gemini to catch you up on emails from a specific sender or topic, it will provide a summary without you needing to open each email.

2. You can ask Gemini to highlight key points from Google Meet recordings, making it easier to quickly understand important information from long meetings.

3. Gemini can answer questions about information buried in your emails. Like, you can ask about delivery times for your orders or event details, and Gemini will find the answers for you.

Google has announced that the email summarization feature will be available this month, while the others will be rolled out in July.