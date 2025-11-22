Google Nano Banana Pro Is Here: Key Features And Upgrades

Google has launched Nano Banana Pro, its next-generation AI image generation and editing tool. It's built on the powerful Gemini 3 Pro architecture. The launch comes a few months after the tech giant introduced the original Nano Banana model on Gemini 2.5.

The previous model, Nano Banana, could make pictures, restore old photos, and create mini figurines, while the new model can do all of that in a smarter way. It can also create infographics and diagrams, courtesy of a better understanding of real-world information

"Nano Banana Pro can help you visualise any idea and design anything-from prototypes to representing data as infographics to turning handwritten notes into diagrams," said Google in its blog post.

Features of Nano Banana Pro

You can combine up to 14 images into one single design.

If there are up to 5 people in your images, the model can make sure they look the same in all pictures.

Turn sketches into products or blueprints into photorealistic 3D structures.

You can apply your preferred visual style, colours, and branding to mockups easily.

In addition to this, Nano Banana Pro gives you studio-quality creative controls to edit your image.

You can select specific areas and change or improve them without affecting the rest of the picture.

You can adjust camera angles and change focus.

You can control lighting and effects, such as changing day to night in a scene or adding effects like bokeh.

It offers colour grading.

Your images can be exported in 2K or 4K, perfect for social media, websites, or print.

Google is also using SynthID, an AI watermarking system, to ensure Nano Banana Pro is used responsibly. Every image created or edited has an invisible watermark to verify it was made by Google AI.

Free and Pro users will see a small "sparkle" watermark on their images, while the ultra subscribers can remove the visible watermark.

One of the standout features of Nano Banana Pro is its ability to connect to Google Search, allowing it to create images using real-time information such as current weather or live sports scores. You can also create visuals for a recipe or generate educational flashcards. It can turn searches or facts from the internet into pictures and visuals.

A major update is that the new model can now add text directly to images, making the text clearer and readable, regardless of length.

You can create posters, mockups, or designs with text, using different fonts, styles, textures, and calligraphy.

Due to its multilingual capabilities, the text can be generated in multiple languages.

Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs and Gemini, told CNBC, "Nano Banana Pro's capabilities expand beyond its original iteration, which launched in late August."

How to use Nano Banana Pro?

Go to the Gemini app and click on "Create images" using the "Thinking model".

You can either type a description of the image you want, upload an image or blend up to 14 images in one composition.

Customise your image by editing details, adding text or adjusting camera angles.

You can also connect to Google search to add live information.

Choose the resolution and an aspect ratio.

Export your final image.

Free users will get a limited number of images they can create, while paid subscribers receive higher quotas and access to additional features.