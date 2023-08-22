Google Engineer Earns $150,000 By Working 1 Hour A day. His Story Is Viral

Devon said he has never put in a full day of work.

A GenZ software engineer with Google has revealed that he works only one hour per day and still manages to earn $150,000 (about Rs 1.2 crore) a year. The techie, identified by the pseudonym Devon told Fortune that he has never put in a full day of work.

That's not all, the techie has also received a sign-on bonus and is expecting a year-end bonus.

Devon told the media outlet that he is doing the bare minimum at work and conserving his brain power for the things that ignite his passion. The techie is also building a company with a fellow techie friend.

Devon is supposed to spend his days writing code for a tech giant but when the media outlet spoke to him after 10 am, he admitted that he'd not yet opened his laptop.

When the portal asked if he was concerned about missing a message from his manager, he said if he does, "it's not the end of the world --I'll just get back to it later tonight."

He told the media portal that he begins his week writing codes for a decent part of any given task before sending it off to his manager. That "basically guarantees" him smooth sailing for the rest of the week. He says he typically wakes up around 9 a.m. to shower and make breakfast before working until 11 am or noon, at which point he switches to working on his startup until 9 or 10 pm.

Devon said that he counts himself among the thousands of tech workers who, on admission, are paid to do nothing.

97 per cent of Google employees call the tech giant a great place to work-just 57% of a typical U.S. company's workforce says the same. Google is well-known for its suite of benefits; a quirky campus replete with bicycles, gyms, and free meals; and high salaries.

Devon knew he wouldn't be working very hard- based on his experience interning there. He said he wasn't slacking so much as carefully underselling how quickly he worked.

"If I wanted to work long hours, I'd be at a startup," he says. "Most people choose Google because of the work-life balance and benefits. You could work at Apple, but Apple has such fan appeal to software engineers. They work long hours...but at Google, most people know what they're doing is a job."



