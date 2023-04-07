Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says AI Will Be Added To Search Engine

Mr Pichai is grappling with one of the largest threats to Google's main business.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that it will be integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its search engine, as per a report in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Google's decision to integrate AI into its widely used search tools shows the competition it faces from OpenAI's ChatGPT and others.

According to Mr Pichai, improvements in AI would enhance Google's capacity to respond to a variety of search queries. Although, as per the outlet, Mr Pichai rejected the idea that chatbots threatened Google's search business, which generates more than half of its parent Alphabet Inc's revenue. "The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before," the Chief Executive said in the interview.

It is to be noted that large language models (LLMs) are computer programmes that can provide responses to questions that mimic those of people and Google has been a pioneer in this field. The tech giant will now try to improve user experience on its search engine using the technology. "Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely," Mr Pichai told WSJ.

In addition to investor pressure to cut costs, Mr Pichai is grappling with one of the largest threats to Google's main business in years as Microsoft recently rolled out its enhanced version of the Bing search engine which is now powered by ChatGPT.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated after the launch of the company's new AI-powered search engine that the new developments will "reshape every software category" they know including search, much like earlier advancements in personal computers and cloud computing.

Mr Pichai told WSJ that the consumer excitement surrounding the "adoption of these technologies, and some of that is a pleasant surprise as well" has been "incredible" with regard to Google's chatbot Bard, which is yet to acquire traction. When questioned why Google had not introduced an AI chatbot earlier, he replied that the business was "iterating to ship something, and maybe timelines changed, given the moment in the industry."