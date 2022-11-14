Google Agrees To Pay $392 Million To 40 US States In Landmark Privacy Case

Google has agreed to pay $392 million to 40 US states in a location tracking case.

Google on Monday agreed to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking had been switched off on their devices.

"Digital platforms like Google cannot claim to provide privacy controls to users then turn around and disregard those controls to collect and sell data to advertisers against users' express wishes -- and at great profit," said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin in a statement.

