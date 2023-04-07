Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. Also known as Holy Friday, this marks an important day for Christians across the world. It is a day of remembrance and mourning for the followers of Christianity. This year, Good Friday is being observed on April 7, before Easter Sunday which is on April 9.
If you wish to convey Good Friday wishes to anyone, take help from the list below:
- May your heart be filled with kindness, joy and happiness. Sending my wishes on the holy occasion of Good Friday.
- When you feel difficult in life, just pray to Him. The Lord will guide you through it all.
- May the grace of the Lord be with you and your loved ones on Good Friday.
- May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ give strength to you and light your way ahead.
- On the occasion of Good Friday, I hope that the Lord keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with happiness.
- May your faith in the Almighty bring happiness to your heart and peace to your soul. On the occasion of Good Friday, I wish for a happy and healthy life for you.
- May you and your loved ones be always showered with the choicest blessings of Almighty. Sending warm wishes to you on the occasion of Good Friday.
- May the light of the Lord's love shine upon you. Sending warm wishes and blessings on Good Friday.
- Good Friday only tells you that there is hope after all.
- When you lend a helping hand to others, you honour Jesus Christ and everything he stood for. Sending you blessings on the occasion of Good Friday.