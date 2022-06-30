'Going To Stick With Ukraine As Long As It Takes': Biden

"Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia," Joe Biden said.(File)

President Joe Biden on Thursday said the United States and its allies will support Ukraine "as long as it takes" to ensure the country is not defeated by Russia.

"We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said.

"Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia," Biden said, adding that he did not "know how it's going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)