"Global Phenomenon": Bowel Cancer Is Rising Among Under-50s Worldwide, Study Finds

Rates of bowel cancer are rising among younger adults, a new study found that also revealed that rates are rising faster in England than in almost any other country. According to the BBC, global data suggests that doctors are seeing people under-50s develop early-onset bowel cancer. An increase in rates was reported in 27 of the 50 countries examined, with the greatest annual increases seen in New Zealand (4%), Chile (4%), Puerto Rico (3.8%), and England (3.6%), the researchers wrote in the study, published in the journal Lancet Oncology.

Experts are still trying to understand the reasons behind the rise. The authors of the study said consumption of junk food, high levels of physical inactivity and the obesity epidemic were likely to be among the factors, per the outlet. Eating too much-processed meat and not enough fibre can also increase the risk, per the study.

"The increase in early-onset colorectal cancer is a global phenomenon," said Hyuna Sung, a senior principal scientist in cancer surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study. "Previous studies have shown this rise in predominately high-income western countries, but now it is documented in various economies and regions worldwide," he added.

The study found bowel cancer rates in people aged between 25 and 49 rose in 27 of the 50 countries studied in the decade to 2017. Young women were found to have faster increases in early bowel cancer rates than men if they lived in England, Norway, Australia, Turkey, Costa Rica or Scotland.

Also Read | James Webb Telescope Uncovers 'Baby Milky Way' Galaxy Actively Shaping The Early Universe

Experts said people need to be aware of the early signs and symptoms, such as blood in poo. Other symptoms include a persistent change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating.

"The global scope of this concerning trend highlights the need for innovative tools to prevent and control cancers linked to dietary habits, physical inactivity and excess body weight," said Mr Sung.

"Ongoing efforts are essential to identify the additional factors behind these trends and to develop effective prevention strategies tailored to younger generations and local resources worldwide," he added.