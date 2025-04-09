Girl Sits In Washing Machine To 'Cool Off' After Fight With Mother, Gets Stuck

A 12-year-old girl's attempt to "cool off" after a heated exchange with her mother ended up in her getting trapped inside a washing machine in eastern China.

The young girl from Kunshan, Jiangsu province, took the bizarre step on March 30 after her mother reprimanded her for not doing her schoolwork on time, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

She slipped inside the top-loading machine only to realise she was stuck and unable to move. The mother immediately contacted emergency services to rescue her daughter. Upon arriving at the scene, the firefighters discovered the girl was writhing in agony and wailing, "It hurts."

She was securely removed from the machine after 16 minutes of hard work. The rescue team comforted her by encouraging her to "hang in there" and not to be scared.

The crew decided to disassemble the machine since it had little room and pulling her out would have put the girl's life in danger.

They wrapped a blanket around her for safety, and gently cut open the washing machine's case with hydraulic cutters after removing its shell with a screwdriver.

A firefighter eventually pulled the girl out and took her to a bed.

In another instance from March, a four-year-old in eastern China had an "adventure" when he climbed onto the lap of a human-shaped monument in a park, only to get his head stuck.

Firefighters helped the child adjust and twist his body to prevent damage to the sculpture, and they were able to free him after ten minutes of struggle.

Earlier in 2018, a four-year-old boy died after getting stuck in a hot water-filled washing machine at his home in Ajman, Dubai. Another 5-year-old Japanese boy suffocated after closing the door and getting stuck inside a front-loading washing machine.