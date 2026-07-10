Girl, 17, Dies In France Celebrating World Cup Win

A 17-year-old girl fell off a truck and died while celebrating France's World Cup quarter final win over Morocco, emergency services said Friday.

Celebrations erupted across France after the 2-0 win in the United States with hundreds dancing in the streets of Paris, watched by thousands of police on security duties.

The teenager was on a truck at Aulnoye-Aymeries, near the northern city of Maubeuge, when she "fell and was run over" by the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to emergency services.

The driver of the truck has been detained, while another teenager who witnessed the fall was taken to hospital suffering from shock, authorities said.

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