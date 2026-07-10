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Girl, 17, Dies In France Celebrating World Cup Win

The teenager was on a truck at Aulnoye-Aymeries, near the northern city of Maubeuge, when she "fell and was run over" by the vehicle.

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Girl, 17, Dies In France Celebrating World Cup Win
French football fans holding the flag of France celebrate their team's victory.
  • A 17-year-old girl fell off a truck and died during France's World Cup win celebrations
  • The incident occurred in Aulnoye-Aymeries near the northern city of Maubeuge
  • The girl was run over by the truck and declared dead at the scene by emergency services
What is the latest status of the police investigation?

A 17-year-old girl fell off a truck and died while celebrating France's World Cup quarter final win over Morocco, emergency services said Friday.

Celebrations erupted across France after the 2-0 win in the United States with hundreds dancing in the streets of Paris, watched by thousands of police on security duties.

The teenager was on a truck at Aulnoye-Aymeries, near the northern city of Maubeuge, when she "fell and was run over" by the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to emergency services.

The driver of the truck has been detained, while another teenager who witnessed the fall was taken to hospital suffering from shock, authorities said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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